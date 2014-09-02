NEW YORK, Sept 2 Peng Shuai of China advanced to the semi-finals of the U.S. Open by outclassing Swiss teenager Belinda Bencic with a barrage of pinpoint groundstrokes in a 6-2 6-1 rout on Tuesday.

Peng, 28, delivered a master lesson to the 17-year-old Bencic on Arthur Ashe Stadium court in a battle of unseeded players, winning the groundstroke rallies and unleashing passing shot winners after luring the Swiss to the net with short balls.

World number one-ranked doubles player Shuai, whose best previous singles result in 36 grand slams was to the fourth-round, used her two-fisted groundstrokes to register 24 winners and seven unforced errors in a virtuoso performance.

The Chinese will play either former world number one Caroline Wozniacki, the 10th seed from Denmark, or Italian 13th seed Sara Errani in the semi-finals. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)