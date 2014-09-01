NEW YORK, Sept 1 Flavia Pennetta reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals for the fifth time in seven years on Monday, beating Australian Casey Dellacqua 7-5 6-2.

A semi-finalist 12 months ago, the Italian was two points away from losing the opening set, then ran away with the second to set up a clash with top seed Serena Williams or Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Having led by an early break, the 32-year-old Pennetta rallied from 4-5, 15-30 to win the first set against the number 29 seed.

Growing in confidence, Pennetta showed deft touch with a series of drop shots and eased to victory in one hour, 20 minutes. (Reporting by Simon Cambers, editing by Gene Cherry)