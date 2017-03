NEW YORK, Sept 11 Flavia Pennetta crushed Romanian second seed Simona Halep 6-1 6-3 to kick off a packed day of action at the U.S. Open on Friday with an stunning upset that put the Italian into her first grand slam final.

Pennetta, 33, entered the contest as the clear underdog but the 26th seed showed her experience and was not overwhelmed on the big stage having reached at least the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows in six of the last seven years.

After rain forced officials the postpone the women's semi-finals by a day, the clash had an undercard vibe to it as it preceded the match featuring top-seeded Serena Williams, who is two match wins away from sweeping the year's four grand slams. (Editing by Frank Pingue)