NEW YORK, Sept 7 Brief biographies of the men's semi-finalists at the 2012 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Age: 25

Grand Slam titles: 5 (Australian Open 2008, 2011, 2012; Wimbledon 2011; U.S. Open 2011)

The defending champion is the only player left in the men's draw who has won a grand slam title and is yet to drop a set in the tournament. He has made the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows every year since 2007, reaching the final three times. If he wins, he will have played in seven of the last nine grand slam finals.

- -

4-David Ferrer (Spain)

Age: 30

Grand Slam titles: 0

The Spaniard is through to his fourth career grand slam semi-final and his second at the U.S. Open after making the last four in 2007, losing to Djokovic. Is enjoying his best year on the Tour, winning five titles and making the quarter-finals or better at all four grand slams. He is yet to make a grand slam final and won a fifth set tiebreaker against Janko Tipsarevic to make the semis.

- -

3-Andy Murray (Britain)

Age: 25

Grand Slam titles: 0

The Scotsman is still chasing his first grand slam title after making the U.S. Open final in 2008, the Australian Open in 2010 and 2011 and Wimbledon this year. He won the Olympic gold medal at this year's London Olympics and has dropped just two sets on his way to the semis in New York. He is bidding to become the first British man to win a grand slam title since Fred Perry won the U.S. Open in 1936.

- -

6-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic)

Age: 26

Grand Slam titles: 0

Produced arguably the best performance of the tournament when he beat Roger Federer in the quarter-finals. A powerful hitter who can play on all courts, his best grand slam performance to date was making to the 2010 Wimbledon final. Has dropped only two sets in getting to the semis and leads Murray 4-2 in head to head matches. (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)