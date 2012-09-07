NEW YORK, Sept 7 Brief biographies of the women's finalists at the 2012 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-Victoria Azarenka (Belarus)

Age: 23

Grand Slam titles: 1 (Australian Open 2012)

Won her maiden grand slam title at the Australian Open in January to move to the top of the world rankings for the first time as she started the season with a 26-match winning streak. Has won three other titles this year and a gold medal in mixed doubles at the London Olympics. Won the U.S. Open as junior in 2005 and is making her first appearance in the semis in the main event. Cruised through her first four matches in straight sets then beat defending champion Sam Stosur and 2006 champion Maria Sharapova each in three sets.

4-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Age: 30

Grand Slam titles: 14 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010; French Open 2002; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008)

The greatest player of her generation, chasing her fourth U.S. Open title. Suffered a surprise defeat in last year's final to Australia's Sam Stosur but has been in great form in the past few months. She won her fifth Wimbledon title in July then the singles and doubles gold medals at the London Olympics. She has won each of her six matches without dropping a set and is bidding to become the oldest woman to win the U.S. Open title since Margaret Court won aged 31 in 1973. (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)