NEW YORK, Sept 6 Brief biographies of the women's finalists at the 2014 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Age: 32

Grand Slam titles: 17 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010; French Open 2002, 2013; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013) The greatest player of her generation, chasing a sixth U.S. Open title and 18th grand slam, putting her alongside Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova in the all-time list. Until the U.S. Open had been mired in a grand slam slump, failing to reach the quarter-finals at any of the three previous majors this season. The world number one advanced to Sunday's final without dropping a set and never lost more than three games in any set. Has been in near perfect form since shock third round loss at Wimbledon and is 18-1, winning titles at Stanford and Cincinnati (only loss to sister Venus in Montreal semi-finals). Has won five titles this season bringing her career total to 62. - -

10-Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark)

Age: 24

Grand Slam titles: 0

Reigned as world number one for 67 weeks in 2010-2011 and has won 22 career titles but never in a grand slam. Reached the 2009 U.S. Open final, becoming first Dane to play a slam final since Kurt Nielsen in the 1955 Wimbledon championship, and lost to Kim Clijsters. Has won at least one title every year since maiden win in 2008. Also reached semi-finals at the 2010 U.S. Open, 2011 Australian Open and 2011 U.S. Open. This year has overcome split-up with fiance Rory McIlroy, kept her title-winning streak alive with victory in Istanbul, and is training for her first marathon this autumn in New York. Beat 2006 Open winner Maria Sharapova in three sets in the fourth round, 13th seed Sara Errani in the quarters and advanced to the final 7-6(1) 4-3 when Peng Shuai retired with heat illness.

Head-to-Head

