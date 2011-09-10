NEW YORK, Sept 9 Brief biographies of the men's semi-finalists at the 2011 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Age: 24

Grand Slam titles: 3 (Australian Open 2008, 2011; Wimbledon 2011)

Has taken over from Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal as the world number one player this year, losing only two matches all season. Is yet to win the U.S. Open but made the final in 2007 and 2010 and has been untroubled getting to the semis this time, losing only one set and benefiting from the early retirement of two opponents.

3-Roger Federer (Switzerland)

Age: 30

Grand Slam titles: 16 (Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010; French Open 2009; Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009; U.S. Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

A five-time winner at Flushing Meadows, Federer is in the semis for the eighth straight year and is playing as well as ever in his first grand slam as a 30-year-old. This marks the fifth straight year row Federer has played Djokovic at the U.S. Open. Federer won the first four but lost in five sets last year.

2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

Age: 25

Grand Slam titles: 10 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010)

Nadal steamrolled everyone in his path to win the U.S. Open last year for the first time and complete his collection of grand slam titles. But things have not gone so smoothly for the Spaniard this year. He lost his number one ranking to Djokovic and has been struggling with injuries and confidence but has been steadily improving throughout the championship.

4-Andy Murray (Britain)

Age: 24

Grand Slam titles: 0

The only player in the top four yet to win a grand slam, although he made the final at the U.S. Open in 2008 and the Australian Open in 2010 and 2011. It has been 75 years since a British man won the U.S. Open but this could be Murray's best chance to end the drought. He won a lead-up event in Cincinnati and showed his will to win when he came back from two sets down to win his second round clash with Robin Haase.