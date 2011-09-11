NEW YORK, Sept 11 Brief biographies of the men's finalists at the 2011 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Age: 24

Grand Slam titles: 3 (Australian Open 2008, 2011; Wimbledon 2011)

Has taken over from Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal as the world number one player this year, losing only two matches all season. Is yet to win the U.S. Open but made the final in 2007 and 2010 and has been untroubled getting to the semis this time, losing only one set and benefiting from the early retirement of two opponents.

Saved two match points before beating Federer in an epic semi-final to get to the final. Has played Nadal in five finals this year, winning them all.

- -

2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)

Age: 25

Grand Slam titles: 10 (Australian Open 2009; French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S. Open 2010)

Nadal steamrolled everyone in his path to win the U.S. Open last year for the first time and complete his collection of grand slam titles. But things have not gone so smoothly for the Spaniard this year. He lost his number one ranking to Djokovic and has been struggling with injuries and confidence but has been steadily improving throughout the championship.

Won his first five matches in straight sets then beat Andy Murray to reach the final for a second year in a row. If he wins he will join Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg on 11 grand slam wins. Only Federer (16), Pete Sampras (14) and Roy Emerson (12) have won more. (Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)