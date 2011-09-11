NEW YORK, Sept 11 Brief biographies of the
men's finalists at the 2011 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes
seeding):
1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)
Age: 24
Grand Slam titles: 3 (Australian Open 2008, 2011; Wimbledon
2011)
Has taken over from Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal as the
world number one player this year, losing only two matches all
season. Is yet to win the U.S. Open but made the final in 2007
and 2010 and has been untroubled getting to the semis this
time, losing only one set and benefiting from the early
retirement of two opponents.
Saved two match points before beating Federer in an epic
semi-final to get to the final. Has played Nadal in five finals
this year, winning them all.
- -
2-Rafa Nadal (Spain)
Age: 25
Grand Slam titles: 10 (Australian Open 2009; French Open
2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011; Wimbledon 2008, 2010; U.S.
Open 2010)
Nadal steamrolled everyone in his path to win the U.S. Open
last year for the first time and complete his collection of
grand slam titles. But things have not gone so smoothly for the
Spaniard this year. He lost his number one ranking to Djokovic
and has been struggling with injuries and confidence but has
been steadily improving throughout the championship.
Won his first five matches in straight sets then beat Andy
Murray to reach the final for a second year in a row. If he
wins he will join Rod Laver and Bjorn Borg on 11 grand slam
wins. Only Federer (16), Pete Sampras (14) and Roy Emerson (12)
have won more.
