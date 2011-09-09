NEW YORK, Sept 9 Brief biographies of the women's semi-finalists at the 2011 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

1-Caroline Wozniaki (Denmark)

Age: 21

Grand Slam titles: 0

The most consistent player in the game today. She has held the number one ranking for most of the last year and won six titles this season, but is yet to win a grand slam, although she made the U.S. Open final two years ago. She has dropped just one set in her first matches this year and showed her fighting qualities she came from behind to beat former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round.

- -

28-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Age: 29

Grand Slam titles: 13 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010; French Open 2002; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008)

The greatest player of her generation, chasing her fourth U.S. Open title. Missed last year's tournament because of an injury which sidelined her for nearly nine months and led to serious complications, including a blood clot on her lungs. Seeded 28th because of her long absence but hasn't dropped a set all tournament and playing with all the power and purpose of a woman on a mission.

- - -

9-Sam Stosur (Australia)

Age: 27

Grand Slam titles: 0

One of the most aggressive and powerful players in the women's game who is capable of beating anyone on her day. Yet to win a grand slam but made the French Open final last year, saving a match point in her semi-final win over Williams. Struggled in her early matches at Flushing Meadows this year but is hitting form at the right time.

- -

Angelique Kerber (Germany)

Age: 23

Grand Slam titles: 0

The only unseeded player to reach the semis of either the women's or men's singles draw. Had never made it past the third round of any grand slam before this week, nor won any WTA Tour events. She has slipped from a career high ranking of 45 in January to 92 but has managed to find her best form at this event by adopting the theme she has nothing to lose.

- -

(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)