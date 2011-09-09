NEW YORK, Sept 9 Brief biographies of the
women's semi-finalists at the 2011 U.S. Open (prefix number
denotes seeding):
1-Caroline Wozniaki (Denmark)
Age: 21
Grand Slam titles: 0
The most consistent player in the game today. She has held
the number one ranking for most of the last year and won six
titles this season, but is yet to win a grand slam, although
she made the U.S. Open final two years ago. She has dropped
just one set in her first matches this year and showed her
fighting qualities she came from behind to beat former champion
Svetlana Kuznetsova in the fourth round.
- -
28-Serena Williams (U.S.)
Age: 29
Grand Slam titles: 13 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007,
2009, 2010; French Open 2002; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010;
U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008)
The greatest player of her generation, chasing her fourth
U.S. Open title. Missed last year's tournament because of an
injury which sidelined her for nearly nine months and led to
serious complications, including a blood clot on her lungs.
Seeded 28th because of her long absence but hasn't dropped a
set all tournament and playing with all the power and purpose
of a woman on a mission.
- - -
9-Sam Stosur (Australia)
Age: 27
Grand Slam titles: 0
One of the most aggressive and powerful players in the
women's game who is capable of beating anyone on her day. Yet
to win a grand slam but made the French Open final last year,
saving a match point in her semi-final win over Williams.
Struggled in her early matches at Flushing Meadows this year
but is hitting form at the right time.
- -
Angelique Kerber (Germany)
Age: 23
Grand Slam titles: 0
The only unseeded player to reach the semis of either the
women's or men's singles draw. Had never made it past the third
round of any grand slam before this week, nor won any WTA Tour
events. She has slipped from a career high ranking of 45 in
January to 92 but has managed to find her best form at this
event by adopting the theme she has nothing to lose.
- -
