NEW YORK, Sept 10 Brief biographies of the women's finalists at the 2011 U.S. Open (prefix number denotes seeding):

28-Serena Williams (U.S.)

Age: 29

Grand Slam titles: 13 (Australian Open 2003, 2005, 2007, 2009, 2010; French Open 2002; Wimbledon 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010; U.S. Open 1999, 2002, 2008)

The greatest player of her generation, chasing her fourth U.S. Open title. Missed last year's tournament because of an injury which sidelined her for nearly nine months and led to serious complications, including a blood clot on her lungs. Seeded 28th because of her long absence but hasn't dropped a set all tournament and playing with all the power and purpose of a woman on a mission.

She secure her place in the final by thumping world number one Caroline Wozniacki and will start as the obvious and emotional favourite on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

- - -

9-Sam Stosur (Australia)

Age: 27

Grand Slam titles: 0

One of the most aggressive and powerful players in the women's game who is capable of beating anyone on her day. Yet to win a grand slam but made the French Open final last year, saving a match point in her semi-final win over Williams. Struggled in her early matches at Flushing Meadows this year but is hitting form at the right time.

Stosur was better known as a doubles player until she was forced to take a break from the game in 2007 after being diagnosed with Lyme Disease but re-emerged as a top singles player. She is aiming to become the first Australian woman to win the U.S. Open since Margaret Court in 1973.

Head to head: Williams leads 4-2

- -

(Compiled by Julian Linden; Editing by ; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)