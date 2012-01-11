* World number 10 withdraws with stress fracture
* Joins Venus Williams on the sidelines
(Adds details, byline)
By Ian Ransom
MELBOURNE, Jan 11 Germany's top-ranked
tennis player Andrea Petkovic has pulled out of next week's
Australian Open grand slam tournament with a stress fracture,
she said on Wednesday.
"Sorry to announce that I had to withdraw from the
Australian Open with a lower back stress fracture," the
24-year-old said in a post on her Twitter account.
"Going back home, will miss my Aussie fans!"
The world number 10 suffered a knee injury in October, but
returned to play her first WTA tournament at Brisbane last week
where she made the quarter-finals.
She was dumped out of the Sydney International in the second
round on Tuesday by Pole Agnieszka Radwanska in straight sets.
Bosnia-born Petkovic, famous on tour for her post-match
victory dances, upset Maria Sharapova on the way to the
quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last year where she was stopped
by eventual finalist Li Na.
The 10th seed's withdrawal came shortly after seven-times
grand slam winner Venus Williams pulled out, also citing health
reasons.
Williams has been receiving treatment for Sjogren's
syndrome, an auto-immune disease that causes fatigue and joint
soreness.
A number of other contenders in the women's draw head into
the year's first grand slam under injury clouds, including
champion Kim Clijsters with a strained hip muscle, and fellow
former world number one Serena Williams, who twisted her ankle
in Brisbane last week.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories