PARIS, June 4 Germany's Andrea Petkovic reached her first grand slam semi-final on Wednesday, thrashing 10th seed Sara Errani 6-2 6-2 after a lengthy rain delay at the French Open.

Petkovic, seeded 28, was quicker to hit her stride in chilly, gusty conditions in Paris and despite losing her first service game she was the more aggressive player throughout.

She will play either Romanian fourth seed Simona Halep or Russian former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova in the last four.

Petkovic is appearing at the French Open for the first time since reaching the quarter-finals in 2011.

(Reporting by Alison Williams; editing by Martyn Herman)