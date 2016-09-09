Sept 9 Factbox on Czech Karolina Pliskova, who will contest her first grand slam singles final in the U.S. Open women's final on Saturday against second-seeded German Angelique Kerber.

Born: Louny, Czech Republic, March 21, 1992 (Age: 24)

Seed: 10

BEST GRAND SLAM PERFORMANCES: U.S. Open final (2016), Australian Open third round (2015, 2016)

EARLY LIFE

Began playing tennis at the age of four and went on to win the girls' singles title at the 2010 Australian Open where she beat Britain's Laura Robson in the final.

Has an identical twin sister, Kristyna, who won the girls' singles championship at Wimbledon in 2010.

TENNIS CAREER

Played in her first grand slam tournament at the 2012 French Open where she came through qualifying before losing to world number eight Marion Bartoli in the first round.

Won her first WTA title at the 2013 Malaysian Open, beating several seeded players along the way before defeating American Bethanie Mattek-Sands in a three-set final.

She and her sister Kristyna became the first set of twins to win a WTA doubles title together at the Generali Ladies Linz in October 2013.

Won two more WTA singles titles (Seoul and Leinz) during a breakthrough season in 2014, when she reached three other finals and ended the year with a world ranking of 24.

Reached her first WTA Premier-level final at the 2015 Apia International Sydney before losing to compatriot Petra Kvitova in two tie-breaking sets, a run of form that lifted her into the world's top 20 for the first time.

At the 2015 Australian Open, she advanced to the third round where she lost to Russia's Ekaterina Makarova, ending her deepest ever run at a grand slam.

Later that year, she claimed her fourth WTA title as the top seed in her home tournament in Prague where she beat fellow Czech Lucie Hradecka in the final.

Ends her 2015 campaign with a career-high 11th ranking after reaching a WTA Tour-leading six finals during the season.

At the 2016 Australian Open, she reached the third round for a second successive year but again lost to Russian Makarova.

Mainly struggled in the first half of her 2016 campaign, her claycourt season ending with a first-round loss to 108th-ranked American Shelby Rogers at French Open in June.

Won her first tournament of the year, and first ever WTA title on grass, at the Aegon Open, then hinted at what was to come at the U.S. Open when she claimed the biggest victory of her career in Cincinnati, where she upset Kerber in the final.

Renowned for her big hitting and power serving, Pliskova, who has led the WTA Tour in aces the last two seasons, dropped just one set on her way to Saturday's final of the U.S. Open.

That slip came in her 4-6 6-4 7-6(3) fourth-round victory over sixth-seeded American Venus Williams and she completed a Williams 'double' by upsetting top seed Serena Williams in the semis. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Larry Fine)