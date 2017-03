NEW YORK, Sept 10 The U.S. Open women's semi-finals scheduled to be played on Thursday evening have been postponed.

Both the men's and women's semis will now be played on Friday, said tournament officials.

Play was scheduled to begin at 7pm ET (2300 GMT) with world number one Serena Williams taking on Italian Roberta Vinci.

That match was to be followed by second seed Simona Halep facing Flavia Pennetta of Italy. (Reporting by Steve Keating,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)