By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK, Sept 5
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Serbia's Novak Djokovic faces
the first real test of his U.S. Open defence when he faces
Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro in the quarter-finals at
Flushing Meadows on Thursday.
Djokovic could hardly have had an easier time getting
through to the last eight, winning each of his first three
matches in straight sets, before his fourth round opponent
Stanislas Wawrinka retired early in the third set.
But the world number two knows the easy part is over. Del
Potro, U.S. Open champion in 2009, is also in great touch and
presents a formidable challenge.
"Del Potro is a quality player, somebody that when he's
physically fit he can challenge anybody on any surface,"
Djokovic said.
"It's quarter-finals. There is no really clear favourite
anymore. I have to try to play my best."
The pair have played each other seven times before, with the
Serb holding a 5-2 lead that includes victory in the Cincinnati
Masters semi-finals last month.
The winner will advance to Saturday's semi-finals against
either David Ferrer or Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic, who meet in
Thursday's first quarter-final.
Ferrer was promoted to fourth seed after the withdrawal of
his Spanish Davis Cup team mate Rafa Nadal and has eased his way
through the draw with a minimum of fuss.
Tipsarevic, making his second successive appearance in the
quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows, said he expected a torrid
match.
"He is definitely a bulldog, I will tell you that," said
Tipsarevic. " He runs down balls which maybe only Rafa can make
from all the guys on tour.
"I have heard commentators on TV describing him as one of
the guys who is able to put his body through so much during the
match in terms of suffering and pain and doing whatever it takes
to win, and that's, I guess, one of his biggest strengths."
