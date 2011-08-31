By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 30 Andy Murray, fresh from his
win at the Cincinnati Masters, will finally make his first
appearance at the U.S. Open on Wednesday.
The Briton has been cooling his heels in New York after the
city was shut down because of Hurricane Irene over the weekend
and he has had to wait until Day Three to get started at the
year's last grand slam.
His first-round opponent at Arthur Ashe Stadium will be
India's Somdev Devverman, a player he has never faced before.
"I have seen him play a few matches and he's solid," Murray
said.
"He kind of does everything pretty well. He has a very good
attitude, very positive, so he's gonna be solid. He's not going
to give me anything, so I need to play well."
Juan Martin Del Potro will be making his belated return to
the tournament since his surprise win two years ago. The
towering Argentine did not defend his title last year because
of injury but is back this time and playing Italian Filippo
Volandri at Louis Armstrong Stadium.
On the women's side, last year's runner-up, Russian Vera
Zvonareva, faces Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine in the second
round while former champion Venus Williams, unseeded for the
first time in over a decade, meets Sabine Lisicki of Germany.
Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova, both former champions at
Flushing Meadows, are scheduled to play in the featured night
matches.
Organizers may need to keep the floodlights on Louis
Armstrong turned on longer than normal with John Isner and
Marcos Baghdatis scheduled to clash after 1700 local time (2100
GMT).
Isner at Wimbledon last year won the longest match every
played, lasting more than 11 hours, while Baghdatis was
involved in a late-night match at the Australian Open in 2008
that did not finish until 4:34 am the next day.
