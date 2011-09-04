By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 3 Spain's Rafa Nadal faces the
first real test of his title defence when he takes on David
Nalbandian of Argentina at the U.S. Open on Sunday.
Nadal won his opening round match against Andrey Golubev in
straight sets, then got an early mark in his second round clash
when Nicolas Mahut retired at the start of the third set.
But the world number one knows Nalbandian is a different
proposition altogether. The pair have split their four previous
meetings.
"For me, he's a very dangerous opponent. I have had very
tough matches against him," Nadal said.
"He's a very good player. We know each other really good. We
practice a lot together. He's a good friend. This will be a very
good test for me."
Britain's Andy Murray is also facing a tough match against
Spain's Feliciano Lopez, the 25th seed.
Murray survived a scare in his second round clash with Robin
Haase, fighting back from two sets down to win in five, and said
he needs to improve to stay in the championship.
"I'm sure in the next match I'll play better, I'll strike the
ball more consistently and I'll move better," said the Scot.
"That's just what I've got to focus on. Take one match at a
time, because if I play like that then I'm not going to win the
tournament and I won't give myself much of a chance."
The women begin their fourth round matches on Sunday, playing
for spots in the quarter-finals.
Last year's runner-up, Russian Vera Zvonareva, plays Sabine
Lisicki in the featured night match while Australia's Sam Stosur
tackles Russia's Maria Kirilenko in the day match on the Arthur
Ashe Stadium center court.
"I think the whole draw is very tough and anyone can win,"
Zvonareva said.
"There is such tough competition right now. Anyone out there
who is going to be able to produce the best tennis, this week,
next week will be winner."
