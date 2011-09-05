By Julian Linden
| NEW YORK, Sept 4
NEW YORK, Sept 4 American Serena Williams and
Caroline Wozniacki both face former grand slam title winners at
the U.S. Open on Monday as the last major of the year enters the
second week.
Williams will play Serbia's Ana Ivanovic, the 2008 French
Open champion, while Wozniacki meets Russia's Svetlana
Kuznetsova, who has won both the U.S. and French Open singles
titles.
Williams and Wozniacki are overwhelming favourites to win
their fourth round matches and eventually clash in the
semi-finals but neither player is taking anything for granted.
"She's playing well," Williams said of Ivanovic. "She's
incredibly fit right now. She was number one, right, at one
point."
Wozniacki, the current world number one, said she was
expecting a tough battle against Kuznetsova.
"I haven't thought about how I'd play her," said the Dane.
"She's a tough competitor. She can play very aggressive.
"It's a match that definitely would need me to play on my
best."
Novak Djokovic has been almost invincible this year, losing
just two matches all season and winning the Australian Open and
Wimbledon titles along the way.
The Serbian has not dropped a set in his first three matches
and is brimming with confidence ahead of his fourth round clash
with Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.
"He's a tough player (but) now we are in the second week and
we are (all) expecting tough matches," Djokovic said.
Roger Federer dropped a set in his last match against
Croatia's Marin Cilic but was happy just to get past a tough and
experienced opponent.
"The Swiss master next plays Argentine Juan Monaco, one of
four unseeded men through to the last 16.
"Monaco is a tough customer," Federer said.
"He works the ball like all South Americans do, and he's got
good grit and battling on every single point. It's always
physical against these kind of players."
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the newslink:
for more tennis stories
for more sports stories