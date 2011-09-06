By Julian Linden
NEW YORK, Sept 5
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The forecast of heavy rain at
the U.S. Open for Tuesday may come as a welcome relief to Rafa
Nadal after his health scare at the last grand slam of the
year.
The defending champion collapsed during his post-match news
conference on Sunday because of severe cramping in his right
leg after he had beaten David Nalbandian on a hot and humid
afternoon at Flushing Meadows.
But the prediction of cooler weather and possibility of
showers should make life easier for the Spaniard when he meets
Gilles Muller of Luxembourg for a place in the quarter-finals.
Muller, who earned his place in the last 16 with a straight
sets win over Russia's Igor Kunitsyn, is one of two unseeded
men in the left in the bottom half of the men's draw.
The other is American wildcard David Young who faces
British fourth seed Andy Murray in a tantilising encounter on
the Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Young beat the Scotsman in their only previous meeting
earlier this year and said the result gave him a real boost of
confidence.
"At that point it was the biggest win in my career," Young
said about their encounter at Indian Wells.
Murray, who survived a scare in his second round match when
he came from two sets down, but won his third round match in
straight sets, expected he would improve more against Young.
"Things can change so much in a couple of days so you just
need to make sure you stay focused on the next match," Murray
said.
"It's a big match for me because obviously what happened
earlier in the year, but I think energy wise I'll be feeling
good going into that one hopefully for a long second week."
Young is one of three Americans playing in the fourth round
on Tuesday. Former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick faces
Spanish fifth seed David Ferrer, while big-serving John Isner
takes on Frenchman Gilles Simon, who beat 2009 champion Juan
Martin Del Potro in the third round.
The women's draw, a day ahead of the men, goes straight
into the quarter-finals with two intriguing clashes on Louis
Armstrong Stadium.
Germany's Angelique Kerber, the only unseeded woman left,
faces Italian giant-killer Flavia Pennetta, who knocked out
Maria Sharapova in the third round.
Russia's Vera Zvonareva, last year's runner-up and the
second seed this time, faces Australia's Sam Stosur, who has
developed a reputation as the ironhorse of the competition
after winning back-to-back marathon matches.
"I'm really proud of myself for getting through these two
matches," said Stosur, who has won each of her past seven
matches with Zvonareva.
"I haven't always been known for my competitiveness out
there, to really fight hard, but for it to come out
back-to-back days, it's definitely very rewarding. I know now I
can do it."
