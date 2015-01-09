MELBOURNE Jan 9 The prize money for this year's Australian Open has been hiked to a record A$40 million ($32.57 million) to ensure players are not hit by a weaker Australian currency, organisers of the year's first grand slam said on Friday.

The Aussie dollar fell 4.1 percent in December and reached its lowest in over five years this month against its U.S. counterpart.

The decision means prize money has effectively doubled since A$20 million was offered in 2007.

"We have done a lot of work within our business to position ourselves to make this critical investment in the players and for the long term future of the Australian Open," Tennis Australian President Steve Healy said in a statement.

The winners of the men's and women's singles will each receive A$3.1 million while a first round loser will receive A$34,500.

The prize pool was lifted to A$33 million last year and plans were announced in October for a further increase to A$36.3 million.

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said: "... we have an ongoing commitment to the players that we are determined to help improve the pay and conditions of life on the international tennis tour.

"This increase is simply the Australian Open honouring our pledge to the players that we will continue to look at all ways and means possible to get this right.

"That involves increasing prize money as well as cutting and, where possible, removing the costs associated with playing our events," he added.

This year's Australian Open is scheduled from Jan. 19 to Feb. 1 at Melbourne Park.

($1 = 1.2280 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)