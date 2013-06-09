UPDATE 1-Tennis-Wawrinka suffers early defeat in Dubai
DUBAI, Feb 28 World number three Stan Wawrinka fell at the first hurdle in the Dubai Open on Tuesday, beaten 7-6(4) 6-3 by 77th-ranked Bosnian Damir Dzumhur.
PARIS, June 9 Four protesters, one letting off a flare, briefly interrupted the French Open tennis final between Rafa Nadal and fellow Spaniard David Ferrer on Sunday.
Two bare-chested protesters stood up in one of the front rows behind the players' benches on court Philippe Chatrier at the end of the sixth game of the second set and one let off a flare.
The protester with the flare, wearing a white mask, jumped over the tramline, ran on the court close to where Nadal was standing and was brought down by a member of security staff before being dragged out with his accomplice.
Earlier, two other protesters had been pulled out of the stands by security. (Reporting by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Feb 28 (Gracenote) - Results from the Malaysian Open Women's Singles Round 1 matches on Tuesday Miyu Kato (Japan) beat 2-Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 2-6 6-1 6-3 4-Peng Shuai (China) beat Chang Kai-Chen (Taiwan) 6-1 6-4 Han Xinyun (China) beat Aleksandra Krunic (Serbia) 7-5 6-1 6-Wang Qiang (China) beat Nina Stojanovic (Serbia) 6-1 6-3 Anna Kalinskaya (Russia) beat 3-Caroline Garcia (France) 7-5 6-2 Sabina Sharipova (Uzbekistan) beat Hsieh Su-Wei (
