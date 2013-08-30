NEW YORK Aug 30 The ultra-consistent Agnieszka Radwanska wore down Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-4 7-6 (1) on Friday to reach the fourth round at the U.S. Open, continuing her impressive streak at this year's grand slams.

The third seeded Radwanksa survived some anxious moments against Pavlyuchenkova before sealing victory in 73 minutes.

She will play Sabine Lisicki or Ekaterina Makarova in the round of 16.

If she wins her next match, the Pole will become the only woman to reach the quarter-finals at all four grand slams this year. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Frank Pingue)