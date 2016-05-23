PARIS May 23 Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska sailed through to the second round of the French Open, despatching Serbian Bojana Jovanovski 6-0 6-2 on Monday.

World number two Radwanska won the WTA tour finals last year and reached the Australian Open semi-finals this season, but she has had mixed results on clay in 2016 and her best result in Paris to date was reaching the quarter-finals of 2013.

The 27 year-old Pole looked comfortable enough, though, on the red dirt of Paris, powering and drop-shotting her way past Jovanovski, who had not played on the tour since St Petersburg in February and looked off the pace for much of the match.

With the some of first rays of sun the tournament has seen poking out from the grey skies over Roland Garros, Radwanska dominated throughout and saved all three of the break points the 24-year-old Jovanovski had, converting five of her own 10 opportunities.

She next faces Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus, editing by Julien Pretot)