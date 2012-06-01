Tennis-Carreno Busta downs Norwegian teen to reach Rio final
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 25 Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta came from a set down to beat Norwegian teenager Casper Ruud 2-6 7-5 6-0 and reach the final of the Rio Open on Saturday.
PARIS, June 1 Third seed Agnieszka Radwanska exited the French Open on Friday after being comprehensively out-fought and out-manoeuvred in a straight-sets, third-round defeat to former champion Svetlana Kuznetsova.
The 26th seed, who won the 2009 title at Roland Garros, won 6-1 6-2 with a display of relentless consistency to which the frequently wayward Radwanska had no response.
Despite her lithe frame, the Pole looked ill at ease on the clay and lacked the all-round aggression of her Russian opponent who broke four times to take the first set in 30 minutes.
Kuznetsova continued to punish the out-of-sorts Radwanska to book her place in the fourth round where she will face Italy's claycourt specialist Sara Errani who beat 13th seed Ana Ivanovic. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Clare Fallon)
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Rio de Janeiro Open Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria) beat 5-Albert Ramos (Spain) 6-1 6-4 4-Pablo Carreno (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 2-6 7-5 6-0
Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Delray Beach International Men's Singles Semifinal matches on Saturday 3-Jack Sock (U.S.) beat Donald Young (U.S.) 6-4 7-6(2)