NEW YORK Aug 28 Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska cruised into the second round of the U.S. Open with a speedy 6-1 6-1 win over Nina Bratchikova of Russia on Tuesday.

The Wimbledon runner-up needed just 54 minutes to wrap up the victory over world number 91 Bratchikova in a match played in humid conditions.

Radwanska, who has never advanced beyond the last 16 at Flushing Meadows, was at her consistent best as she made just six unforced errors.

The Pole will play either Ksenia Pervak of Kazakhstan or Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the second round. (Reporting by Simon Cambers in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)