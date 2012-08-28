NEW YORK Aug 28 Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska
cruised into the second round of the U.S. Open with a speedy 6-1
6-1 win over Nina Bratchikova of Russia on Tuesday.
The Wimbledon runner-up needed just 54 minutes to wrap up
the victory over world number 91 Bratchikova in a match played
in humid conditions.
Radwanska, who has never advanced beyond the last 16 at
Flushing Meadows, was at her consistent best as she made just
six unforced errors.
The Pole will play either Ksenia Pervak of Kazakhstan or
Spain's Carla Suarez Navarro in the second round.
(Reporting by Simon Cambers in New York; Editing by Frank
Pingue)