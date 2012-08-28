By Simon Cambers
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 28 Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska
ignored a niggling shoulder problem to breeze past Russian world
number 91 Nina Bratchikova on Tuesday and book her place in the
second round of the U.S. Open.
The Wimbledon runner-up, who withdrew from the warm-up event
in New Haven because of pain in her right shoulder attributed to
a long season, enjoyed a speedy 6-1 6-1 win over Bratchikova in
humid conditions at Flushing Meadows.
But the only sign of a shoulder problem on Tuesday was the
strapping visible beneath her shirt and the 23-year-old Pole
said it was something she was coping with.
"It's sometimes worse but it feels better right now,"
Radwanska told reporters after her 54-minute opening match at
the year's final grand slam. "That's about it.
"It's always different when I'm playing matches or I'm just
practising and not pushing that much. Of course I had some rest
before the U.S. Open. I'm really taking care of it right now.
It's really better."
Radwanska, who has never advanced beyond the last 16 at
Flushing Meadows, had just six unforced errors as she advanced
to a meeting with either Ksenia Pervak of Kazakhstan or Spain's
Carla Suarez Navarro.
Having reached the final at Wimbledon where she lost to
American Serena Williams in three sets, Radwanska admitted the
expectations on her performance in New York had increased.
But Radwanska said there is no reason why she cannot produce
her best U.S. Open performance.
"I'm just trying not to really think about pressure," she
said. "I'm just doing my best. I don't have many points to
defend from last year - at least this is the good thing.
"I really have good results on hard courts, as well. If I
can win Miami, why can't I play well here? I'm just going to try
to play my best here and we'll see."
(Editing by Frank Pingue)