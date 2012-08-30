(corrects to winning 11 straight games)
By Simon Cambers
NEW YORK Aug 30 Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska
won 11 straight games as she recovered to beat Carla Suarez
Navarro of Spain 4-6 6-3 6-0 in a second-round battle at the
U.S. Open on Thursday.
The Wimbledon runner-up looked in trouble when world number
39 Navarro was leading 3-1 in the second set but Radwanska hit
back to claim victory after one hour, 57 minutes.
In a gruelling match containing a series of long rallies,
Suarez Navarro took the attack to Radwanska and the Pole in
trouble for a set and a half.
But when she broke back for 3-3, everything changed and she
reeled off the next nine games to set up a meeting with former
world number one Jelena Jankovic of Serbia.
(Editng by Steve Ginsburg)