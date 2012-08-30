(corrects to winning 11 straight games)

By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK Aug 30 Second seed Agnieszka Radwanska won 11 straight games as she recovered to beat Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain 4-6 6-3 6-0 in a second-round battle at the U.S. Open on Thursday.

The Wimbledon runner-up looked in trouble when world number 39 Navarro was leading 3-1 in the second set but Radwanska hit back to claim victory after one hour, 57 minutes.

In a gruelling match containing a series of long rallies, Suarez Navarro took the attack to Radwanska and the Pole in trouble for a set and a half.

But when she broke back for 3-3, everything changed and she reeled off the next nine games to set up a meeting with former world number one Jelena Jankovic of Serbia. (Editng by Steve Ginsburg)