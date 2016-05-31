PARIS May 31 World number two Agnieszka Radwanska suffered a monumental meltdown at a soggy French Open on Tuesday as her Roland Garros hopes fizzled out with a 2-6 6-3 6-3 defeat by Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in the fourth round.

Radwanska had been leading 6-2 3-0 when rain halted play on Sunday but with the match resuming more than 40 hours later, following Monday's washout, the Polish second seed seemed all at sea as she lost 10 games in a row against a player ranked 100 places below her.

With misty rain falling over Court Suzanne Lenglen, Radwanska struggled to handle the heavy conditions and lost six games in a row to surrender the second set with a forehand error.

A further two hour 45 minute rain disruption failed to improve Radwanska's mood or her fortunes as she fell 4-0 behind in the third set.

The 27-year-old, who called on the trainer to get treatment on her right hand midway through the decider, eventually halted Pironkova's run by breaking the Bulgarian in the fifth game.

But Radwanska could not avoid the embarrassment of being beaten by a player ranked outside the top 100 for the first time in more than seven years when she netted a forehand on Pironkova's second match point.

A match that lasted just two hours and 12 minutes on court finally finished at 4.18 pm local time on Monday, almost 46 hours after it had started on Sunday.

"It was very difficult with all the rain as we were waiting almost two days to finish the match," a beaming Pironkova said after reaching the last eight in Paris for the first time.

"But I can't complain as I am in the quarter-finals of the French Open."

(Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by John Stonestreet)