NEW YORK, Sept 6 Rain delayed the start of play in the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday.

More showers were forecast for the rest of the day but organisers were hopeful of getting in some play during breaks in the weather.

Tuesday's schedule includes the remaining four men's fourth- round clashes, featuring Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray, and the first two women's quarter-finals.

