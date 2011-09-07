* Men's matches abandoned because of persistent rain
* Organisers aim to play women's quarter-finals
By Larry Fine
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The U.S. Open men's matches
scheduled for Wednesday were abandoned due to persistent rain,
organisers announced in a decision taken after a revolt of top
players against being asked to play in "dangerous" conditions.
Four men's fourth-round matches, including three that had
barely been started on the drizzly, misting day at Flushing
Meadows, will be moved to Thursday.
Quarter-finals men's matches pitting top seed Novak
Djokovic against fellow Serb Janko Tipsarevic, and five-time
winner Roger Federer against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga had already
been scrubbed from Wednesday's programme.
Disgruntled defending champion Rafa Nadal managed just 16
minutes of play before rain interrupted his fourth-round match
against Gilles Muller.
The Spanish second seed, upset about taking the court in
damp conditions, was trailing Luxembourg's Muller 3-0, while
fourth-seeded Briton Andy Murray trailed American wildcard
Donald Young 2-1.
American Andy Roddick, the 2003 champion who is seeded
21st, was leading fifth seed David Ferrer of Spain 3-1 when
play was suspended at the rain-hit National Tennis Center.
Nadal, Murray and Roddick were later seen leaving the
tournament referee's office after protesting against having
been sent out to play in wet conditions, which make the court
surface slippery and leave players vulnerable to injury.
"If it's up for discussion whether the courts are playable,
then they're not playable," Roddick said. "We just wanted to
make sure we weren't put in that position again, and I think
we're all clear now."
The other men's fourth-round match between 12th-seeded
Gilles Simon of France and big-serving American John Isner had
not yet begun.
The building back-log of matches raised the possibility
that the men's final might have to be shifted from Sunday to
Monday for a fourth successive year.
Organisers, striving to complete as many matches as they
can following Tuesday's total washout, said they hoped to stage
the four women's quarter-final matches simultaneously should
they get a window of opportunity at the water-logged facility.
Top seed Caroline Wozniacki was facing Andrea Petkovic,
three-time winner Serena Williams was to play 17th seed
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, second seed Vera Zvonareva was going
against Sam Stosur and Flavia Pennetta was facing Angelique
Kerber.
The weather forecast calls for intermittent rain through
Wednesday night and the chance of scattered showers on
Thursday.
