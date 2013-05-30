PARIS May 30 Second-round matches were interrupted at the French Open on Thursday because of rain.

The Philippe Chatrier and Suzanne Lenglen courts were covered at 1230 local time (1030 GMT) with Australian ninth seed Samantha Stosur 6-4 4-1 up against France's Kristina Mladenovic and Bulgarian 26th seed Grigor Dimitrov leading French teenager Lucas Pouille 6-1 7-6 (4).

Serbian 18th seed Jelena Jankovic had time to book her place in the third round with a 6-3 6-0 demolition of Spain's Muguruza Blanco.

World number one Novak Djokovic and defending champions Rafael Nadal and Maria Sharapova were scheduled to play later on Thursday. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)