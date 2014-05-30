UPDATE 1-Tennis-Federer tops Wawrinka in all-Swiss Indian Wells final
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
PARIS May 30 Third-round action was interrupted by rain at the French Open on Friday.
Courts were covered with Russian seventh seed Maria Sharapova and Argentine Paulo Ormaechea yet to complete the first game of their match on court Philippe Chatrier. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)
* Wawrinka first player to break Federer in fortnight (Adds quotes and detail)
* Players combine for 16 service breaks in 34 games (Adds details, quotes)
March 19 Elena Vesnina survived a battle of attrition to beat fellow Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-7(6) 7-5 6-4 in the women's final at the BNP Paribas Open in the California desert on Sunday.