PARIS, June 4 Torrential rain delayed the start of quarter-final action on day 11 of the French Open on Wednesday.

Italy's Sara Errani, runner-up in 2012, and German 28th seed Andrea Petkovic were due to open proceedings on Philippe Chatrier Court at 1400 local time (1200 GMT) but the downpour meant they could be in for a long wait in the locker room.

Svetlana Kuznetsova, champion in 2009, is due to take on the highest ranked player left in the women's draw, fourth seeded Romanian Simona Halep, on Suzanne Lenglen Court.

Rafa Nadal will also be eager to get on court to continue his pursuit of a record-extending ninth French Open crown and will face fellow Spaniard David Ferrer, the man he beat in last year's final.

Frenchman Gael Monfils will be able to draw on the support of 15,000 fans when he takes on Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Martyn Herman)