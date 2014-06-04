UPDATE 1-Tennis-Nadal, Federer set up California clash with wins
PARIS, June 4 Play finally started at the French Open after torrential rain delayed the start of quarter-final action by almost three hours on day 11 of the French Open on Wednesday.
Italy's Sara Errani, runner-up in 2012, and German 28th seed Andrea Petkovic opened proceedings on Philippe Chatrier Court.
Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova, champion in 2009, faced the highest ranked player left in the women's draw, fourth seeded Romanian Simona Halep, on Suzanne Lenglen Court.
Further showers are forecast for Wednesday which might cause havoc with the schedule as Rafa Nadal is due to face fellow Spaniard David Ferrer, the man he beat in last year's final.
Frenchman Gael Monfils will be able to draw on the support of 15,000 fans when he takes on Wimbledon champion Andy Murray. (Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Martyn Herman and Justin Palmer)
