PARIS May 28 Play was suspended by rain on the seventh day of the French Open on Saturday.

Holder Serena Williams was 6-4 6-6 up against France's Kristina Mladenovic on Court Philippe Chatrier when heavy showers forced them to abandon play.

On Court Suzanne Lenglen, Venus Williams was leading another Frenchwoman, Alize Cornet, 2-1 in the first set. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)