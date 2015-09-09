(Updates with resumption of play)

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Play was resumed in the third set of the U.S. Open women's quarter-final between second seed Simona Halep of Romania and former world number one Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Wednesday after an 85-minute rain delay.

Halep belted an ace on the first point contested after the delay to level the match 3-6 6-4 2-2.

Skies brightened at Flushing Meadows, though more rain could come later.

A threatening forecast of stormy weather had earlier caused organisers to move up the scheduled men's singles quarter-final between second seed Roger Federer and France's Richard Gasquet by an hour to 7 p.m. ET (2300 GMT).

The halt at Louis Armstrong Stadium was the first rain delay of the championships at Flushing Meadows, where the framework for a centre court roof is in place and expected to be ready for use at next year's tournament. (Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Frank Pingue)