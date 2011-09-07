NEW YORK, Sept 7 Rain delayed the start of play in the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday, threatening a programme already crowded by Tuesday's washout at the National Tennis Center.

With intermittent rain forecast throughout the overcast day, organisers said they hoped play could begin by Noon (1600 GMT), and were determined to get as many matches completed as possible.

All remaining 20 players in the singles, 12 men and eight women, were scheduled to compete on Wednesday, with the remaining men's fourth-round matches, featuring Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray, slated to launch play.

Two men's quarter-finals, involving top seed Novak Djokovic and five-time men's champion Roger Federer, were also on the day's schedule along with all four women's quarter-finals.

