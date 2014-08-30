Aug 30 Fifth seed Milos Raonic blasted his way into the fourth round of the U.S. Open with a 7-6(5) 7-6(5) 7-6(3) win over Victor Estrella Burgos on Saturday, pounding 22 aces past the shellshocked Dominican.

The big-hitting Canadian has used his booming serve to great effect at Flushing Meadows, particularly in the tiebreaks, winning all six he has faced in three matches including three against Burgos.

Raonic, who reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon and is trying to become the first Canadian man to reach a grand slam final, had the Dominican almost under constant pressure but could only manage three breaks from 11 opportunities.

Next up for Raonic is 10th seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan who was a 6-4 6-2 6-3 winner over 23rd seed Leonardo Mayer of Argentina. (Reporting by Steve Keating in New York. Editing by Gene Cherry)