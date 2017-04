MELBOURNE Jan 27 A clinical Milos Raonic stormed past Gael Monfils 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open for the first time on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, unbeaten this year, negated the Frenchman's mobility with his powerful serve and fierce forehands to become the first Canadian man to reach the last four at Melbourne Park.

The 13th seed, a former semi-finalist at Wimbledon, secured a single break to win the first and third sets, and another in the fourth was enough for victory.

Raonic, who upset fourth seed Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round, hit his 47th winner after two hours and 17 minutes to set up a last four meeting with British second seed Andy Murray on Friday.

(editing by John Stonestreet)