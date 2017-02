PARIS, June 11 The French Open men's final between six-times champion Rafa Nadal and world number one Novak Djokovic resumed on Monday after rain stopped play on Sunday.

Nadal, who is chasing a record seventh title, was leading Djokovic 6-4 6-3 2-6 1-2 when play got back underway at 1112GMT. (Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by John Mehaffey)