NEW YORK, Sept 3 The U.S. Open is living up to its reputation as the toughest grand slam. This year's tournament has not even reached the halfway point and already there have a been a record number of players quitting.

Before the third round was finished on Saturday, 14 players retired during their matches, two more than the previous grand slam high of 12, registered at Wimbledon in 2008, according to records kept since tennis turned professional in 1968.

There have also been two walkovers and two withdrawals, which aren't included in the records, giving a total of 18 quitters.

There were 12 official retirements on the first five days then two more on Saturday, putting the 2011 U.S. championship at the top of the list of the sick, infirm and afflicted among.

Tomas Berdych, the ninth seed, threw in the towel in his match against Serbian Janko Tipsarevic in the second set because of shoulder pain, and Spain's Marcel Granollers was unable to continue in the second set of his third-round match against compatriot Juan Carlos Ferrero because of a muscle strain in his abdomen.

The casualty list includes some of the sport's biggest stars. Two-time winner Venus Williams withdrew before her second match after revealing she was suffering from an autoimmune disorder.

The men's sixth seed, Swede Robin Soderling, never even made it on court, pulling out before his first match.

Many players in the past have talked about the unique challenges of the U.S. Open, from noisy fans, to the choking traffic delaying their commute, to the distractions of New York city. But none of those complaints could explain all the fallen.

Reasons for retirements ranged from three shoulders and two abdominal muscles to a hamstring, a lower back, cramping, a rolled ankle and food poisoning.

