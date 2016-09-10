HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day 14 at the Australian Open
New YORK, Sept 10 World number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia will take on Swiss third seed Stan Wawrinka in Sunday's U.S. Open final. The following is the road to the final taken by each player (*) denotes seeding.
(1) Novak Djokovic
First round: defeated Jerzy Janowicz (Poland) 6-3 5-7 6-2 6-1
Second round: Jiri Vesely (Czech Republic) walkover
Third round: Mikhail Youzhny (Russia) 4-2 retired
Fourth round: Kyle Edmund (Britain) 6-2 6-1 6-4
Quarter-finals: (9) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-3 6-2 retired
Semi-finals: (10) Gael Monfils (France) 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-2
(3) Stan Wawrinka
First round: Fernando Verdasco (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-4 6-4
Second round: Alessandro Giannessi (Italy) 6-1 7-6(4) 7-5
Third round: Daniel Evans (Britain)4-6 6-3 6-7(6) 7-6(8) 6-2
Fourth round: Illya Marchenko (Ukraine) 6-4 6-1 6-7(5) 6-3
Quarter-finals: Juan Martin del Potro (Argentina) 7-6(5) 4-6 6-3 6-2
Semi-finals: (6) Kei Nishikori (Japan) 4-6 7-5 6-4 6-2 (Compiled by Steve Keating in New York. Editing by Andrew Both)
Jan 29 Following are some key stats from Roger Federer's 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 final win over Rafa Nadal at the Australian Open on Sunday. Federer Nadal Aces 20 4 Double Faults 3 3 Break points won 6/20 4/17 Winners 73 35 Net points won 29/40 10/12 Unforced errors 57 28
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 An emotional Roger Federer wiped away tears and urged Rafa Nadal to stay with him on the tour for years to come after felling his great rival to win his fifth Australian Open on Sunday.