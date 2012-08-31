By Simon Cambers
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 31 When Laura Robson won the
Wimbledon junior title as a 14-year-old in 2008, former players
were falling over themselves to tip her for the top.
Four years later and the British left-hander with the big
forehand and a quick wit is starting to deliver.
Already the youngest player in the women's top 100, the
18-year-old followed her shock win over three-times champion Kim
Clijsters at the U.S. Open this week by stunning former French
Open champion Li Na of China in the third round on Friday.
It was a performance full of power and maturity for such a
young player, making her the first British woman to reach the
fourth round at Flushing Meadows since 1998.
Her world ranking of 89 is set to rise to at least 75 and if
she beats defending champion Samantha Stosur in the fourth round
on Sunday, she would climb to the verge of the world's top 50.
"I think the level has always been there," a delighted but
refreshingly level-headed Robson said. "In the last few matches
I think it's noticeable that instead of just trying to hit a
winner off a tough shot like I have done in the past, I'm just
trying to make a percentage shot back.
"That makes all the difference really."
The arrival of a new coach in Croatian Zeljko Krajan just
three weeks ago also seems to have done the trick.
"In the last few weeks I have gained a bit of confidence and
the work that I have done with him has been very specific in
terms of tactical stuff," she said.
In her steady rise up the rankings, Robson has had her fair
share of injuries including a stress fracture in her shin and a
groin problem.
Now injury-free, Robson has been working with Andy Murray's
fitness trainer, Jez Green, and in her three wins in New York,
her movement around the court has been a revelation.
"(Being fully fit) has been massive," she said. "It just
makes so much of a difference mentally. I just feel like I'm
healthy. This is my third match and I'm feeling fine, I'm
feeling fit."
SILVER MEDAL
Robson won a silver medal at the London Olympics in mixed
doubles with Andy Murray and said that experience, as well as
pushing Maria Sharapova hard in the singles, helped boost her
confidence.
"I have always thought that I can play with the top girls,"
she said. "Whenever I've practiced with Caroline (Wozniacki) or
Maria, I've always felt that the level was there.
"It was just taking that onto the match court and keeping
the level up for the whole match. That's what I have worked on.
That's been the biggest difference."
Born in Australia, Robson's parents moved the family to
Singapore when she was 18 months old and then to Britain as a
six-year-old.
With Virginia Wade the last Briton, male or female, to win a
grand slam singles title at Wimbledon in 1977, Robson has to
deal with plenty of expectation on her shoulders.
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney tweeted his congratulations
after her victory over Li and she spotted British comedian James
Corden in the stands during that match.
"I was trying not to wave," she laughed. "But Wayne got my
name wrong. He said Robinson."
The 18-year-old's sense of humour already shines through in
news conferences, and she was quick to put down an Australian
who suggested she might want to change her nationality back to
the country of her birth.
"I get asked that every time by an Australian journalist,"
she said. "I don't think my answer has ever changed. Still a
no."
