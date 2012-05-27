(Recasts with quotes, details)
By Julien Pretot
PARIS May 27 Andy Roddick refused to offer any
excuses after being sent packing in the first round of the
French Open with a
6-3 6-3 4-6 6-2 defeat against Frenchman Nicolas Mahut on
Sunday.
The 26th-seeded Roddick, who has never gone past the third
round of the Paris grand slam in 10 attempts, could not even
blame his exit on being outfoxed by a claycourt specialist.
"It's not his favourite surface either," Roddick admitted
during a news conference.
Instead he went down to the man who will long be remembered
for his record 11-hour five-minute tussle with American John
Isner on the green grass of Wimbledon in 2010.
Mahut fired 13 aces past former world number one Roddick to
secure his place in the second round.
On Sunday, he spent only two hours and 22 minutes on Court
Suzanne Lenglen, ending Roddick's cameo appearance with a
backhand winner down the line.
The American, who had not played for two months between the
Miami Masters and last week's World Team Championship in
Duesseldorf because of a hip injury, refused to wallow in self
pity.
"I'm not going to talk about this tonight, guys. I lost a
match to a guy who played better than I did. We can ask it in
as many different ways as we want," said the American.
"I'm going to not discuss it. I made a choice. I played.
I'm fine. I lost.
"I move just horrendously out here. My first step is just so
bad on this stuff. I feel like I'm always shuffling or hopping
or not stopping or something. So my footwork on this stuff now
is just really bad."
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)