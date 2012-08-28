NEW YORK Aug 28 Former champion Andy Roddick
gave young American Rhyne Williams a harsh introduction to grand
slam tennis as he breezed to a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory in their U.S.
Open first-round clash on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old, whose only grand slam title to date came in
2003, banged down 20 aces as he claimed victory on a sweltering
day at Flushing Meadows.
Williams, a qualifier ranked 289th in the world, gave a good
account of himself on the vast Arthur Ashe Stadium court but
Roddick had too much experience and class for him.
The 20th seed now awaits the winner of the match between
Australia's Bernard Tomic and Carlos Berlocq of Argentina.
(Reporting by Simon Cambers in New York; Editing by Frank
Pingue)