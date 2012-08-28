(Recasts, adds quotes, byline)
By Simon Cambers
NEW YORK Aug 28 It may be nine years since Andy
Roddick won his first and to date only grand slam title but the
American is still refusing to settle for second best.
The 29-year-old gave young American Rhyne Williams a harsh
introduction to top level tennis as he breezed to a 6-3 6-4 6-4
victory in their U.S. Open first-round clash on Tuesday.
Roddick banged down 20 aces on a sweltering day at Flushing
Meadows and even though his last grand slam final appearance
came at Wimbledon in 2009, he continues to believe that anything
is possible.
"There is no acceptable result," said the 20th seed, when
asked if reaching the second week would be a good performance.
"You play your second round, try to win your second round. You
go as far as you can.
"I don't think we think of it in the context of what's
acceptable and what's not. You play a match to try and win a
match."
Williams, a qualifier ranked 289th in the world, gave a good
account of himself on the vast Arthur Ashe Stadium court but
Roddick had too much experience and class for him.
Roddick now plays the winner of the match between Australia's
Bernard Tomic and Carlos Berlocq of Argentina.
The former world number one said he would relish a meeting
with Tomic, considered one of the biggest young talents on the
tour.
"We haven't played in a tournament before," Roddick said.
"Obviously he's been talked about for a while now and he has a
kind of very good feel for the game.
"It will be tough. He's very talented. He's played well. I
think now he's dealing with playing well on a consistent basis.
I think that's the next step for him. Hopefully we can delay the
process a week."
