By Simon Cambers

NEW YORK Aug 28 It may be nine years since Andy Roddick won his first and to date only grand slam title but the American is still refusing to settle for second best.

The 29-year-old gave young American Rhyne Williams a harsh introduction to top level tennis as he breezed to a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory in their U.S. Open first-round clash on Tuesday.

Roddick banged down 20 aces on a sweltering day at Flushing Meadows and even though his last grand slam final appearance came at Wimbledon in 2009, he continues to believe that anything is possible.

"There is no acceptable result," said the 20th seed, when asked if reaching the second week would be a good performance. "You play your second round, try to win your second round. You go as far as you can.

"I don't think we think of it in the context of what's acceptable and what's not. You play a match to try and win a match."

Williams, a qualifier ranked 289th in the world, gave a good account of himself on the vast Arthur Ashe Stadium court but Roddick had too much experience and class for him.

Roddick now plays the winner of the match between Australia's Bernard Tomic and Carlos Berlocq of Argentina.

The former world number one said he would relish a meeting with Tomic, considered one of the biggest young talents on the tour.

"We haven't played in a tournament before," Roddick said. "Obviously he's been talked about for a while now and he has a kind of very good feel for the game.

"It will be tough. He's very talented. He's played well. I think now he's dealing with playing well on a consistent basis. I think that's the next step for him. Hopefully we can delay the process a week."