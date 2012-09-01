By Will Swanton
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 31 An emotional Andy Roddick
postponed his farewell speech and stayed alive in the U.S. Open
by routing Bernard Tomic in the second round at Flushing Meadows
on Friday night.
Roddick needed only one hour and 27 minutes to defeat Tomic
6-3 6-4 6-0, just one day after the 30-year-old announced he
would retire at the end of the tournament.
Winding back the clock to play with the power and aggression
that made him U.S. Open champion and world number one in 2003,
Roddick will play Italy's Fabio Fognini in round three for a
place in the last 16.
"I'm going to try and stick around a little longer," Roddick
told the packed crowd in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Roddick said he became emotional shortly before the match
when he saw a tribute to his career being shown on television in
the locker room.
"I had no idea what was going to happen out there, honestly,
even before the match," Roddick said. "I've played a lot of
matches and that was a different kind of nerves than I've had
before.
"That was surprising for me. I felt weird before the match.
Twenty minutes before it was kind of getting the best of me. I
had to get my stuff together before I walked out there.
"I played well and I don't know why."
Roddick said the entire day was an emotional rollercoaster
as he contemplated the possibility it would be the last match of
his career.
"I've been pretty good about everything but the moment hit
me a little bit," he said. "You start realising the finality of
the situation. You think different things.
"I walk out for warm-up, and 'Is this going to be the last
warmup?' It works along those lines. It got to me a little bit."
Roddick said his coach, Larry Stefanki, was responsible for
calming his nerves.
"Larry had to come over and kind of tell me to knock it
off," Roddick said.
The 19-year-old Tomic admitted he was overawed by a full
house inside Arthur Ashe Stadium.
"He played very good," Tomic said. "I couldn't do anything,
really. He served well. I didn't have many chances to do
anything. I was a bit nervous the first set.
"It's very difficult, the first time, to be in front of
22,000 people. It's very different. I'm used to playing in
Australia.
"Here it's a bit different. Different feeling playing on the
backcourts than playing on the biggest stage in the world,
biggest country in the world."
Tomic conceded he felt uncomfortable when the pro-Roddick
crowd cheered his errors and said he was denied the chance to
practice on the court before the match.
"I felt like anything I did, I wasn't quite sure how to
respond," he said. "The ball jumps on that court. It's different
to the outside courts. I would like to have had an opportunity
to play on it this week.
"It's difficult to get to hit on that court. The more I
looked up, the more I realized how many people were there. Like
I say, I feel like I needed to hit 10 minutes on the court.
"It's difficult. The top seeds always get the opportunity to
hit on that court."
(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)