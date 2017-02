NEW YORK, Sept 2 Andy Roddick's run at the U.S. Open continued with a 7-5 7-6 4-6 6-4 win over unseeded Italian Fabio Fognini at Flushing Meadows on Sunday.

Roddick has beaten Australian Bernard Tomic and Fognini since announcing he would retire after his last match at the tournament.

The 20th-seeded American will next play seventh-seeded Argentine Juan Martin del Potro for a place in the quarter- finals.

Roddick served 10 aces on the way to beating Fognini in exactly three hours. (Reporting by Will Swanton, editing by Ed Osmond)