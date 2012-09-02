By Will Swanton
| NEW YORK, Sept 2
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Andy Roddick said New York's
passionate crowd is an invaluable weapon for him as he attempts
to win the U.S. Open in a fairytale end to his career.
Roddick's dream run continued in Arthur Ashe Stadium on
Sunday when he defeated Italian Fabio Fognini 7-5 7-6 4-6 6-4 to
reach the last 16 and set up a berth against Argentina's 2009
U.S. Open champion Juan Martin del Potro.
The 30-year-old Roddick had deafening support against
Fognini, kindling memories of Jimmy Connors' run to the 1991
semi-finals at the age of 39.
Roddick vowed to continue tapping into the raucous cheering
against the seventh-seeded del Potro.
"I'd be an idiot not to use the crowd right now," Roddick
said. "It's a huge advantage. Each match is almost like it's
another memory. I'm certainly going to use them."
Roddick was once coached by Connors, who turned 60 on
Sunday, but said one of the game's great showmen had never
spoken to him about his stampede through the draw in 1991.
"Jimmy, unlike a lot of people who have had as much success
as he's had, Jimmy doesn't like to talk about Jimmy in the
past," Roddick said. "He doesn't reference himself at every
turn.
"You would have to ask him about it. You know, he certainly
didn't equate everything that happened on a tennis court back to
something that he did that was great."
Roddick said he remembered being at Flushing Meadows as a
young boy for Connors' charge, sneaking into the players'
lounge.
"Yeah, I was here for it," Roddick said. "In the lounge - I
didn't quite make it to the locker room. I didn't want to press
my luck. They had free stuff in the lounge, so I was fine with
that.
"That was my first taste of live tennis and it was that run,
so that's as good as it gets."
Roddick denied having any of Andre Agassi's resentment of
the game, which the former world number one admitted in
retirement, and said the past few days, since announcing his
retirement, had been memorable.
"We're all mentally exhausted or physically exhausted at one
point but I didn't resent the game," Roddick said. "I never had
that moment.
"I've been walking around with a smile on my face for three
days. All of a sudden you're kind of smiling, humming,
whistling, walking around, and you feel pretty good about it.
"Then all of a sudden you have to say good-bye to something.
It's like this gut-check moment. It's these extreme emotions
from five minutes to the next five minutes.
"You think you know what's going on, but I don't think
there's any way to prepare yourself for it."
Del Potro expected the respect of the crowd if not the
numbers of people on his side.
"I know this is special, this day for him, but I'm doing my
job," del Potro said. "The match is going to be very tough but
if I play at a high level, it will be tough for both players.
"Big atmosphere. The crowd loves Andy here and they have
respect for me so it will be a fantastic show. Argentinian fans
come to watch me.
"I don't know if all the crowd will be with him. I will like
to win and I will try to do my best tennis."
(Editing by Steve Ginsburg)