NEW YORK, Sept 9 Andy Roddick fought his way to
the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open after a season of injuries
but the former winner crashed on Friday, exhausted by his
efforts and overwhelmed by defending champion Rafa Nadal.
"It was a combination of things that probably weren't going
to work out today," lamented Roddick. "It was evident pretty
early that he was in full control."
Roddick lost his first two service games to fall behind 4-0
and was broken six times in all by the second-seeded Spaniard,
who rolled to a 6-2 6-1 6-3 victory.
The 29-year-old American, whose 2003 triumph at Flushing
Meadows marks the last men's grand slam victory by a U.S.
player, could not recover from his four-set victory over fifth
seed David Ferrer on Thursday.
Twice during the quarter-final he had his weary legs rubbed
down by the trainer.
"I didn't have time to train this summer, so playing a tough
match like yesterday I felt like I had played six sets.
"I just didn't have much."
Sidelined for much of the season by a shoulder injury and
later an abdomen tear, the 21st-ranked Roddick has dropped from
the top 10 for the first in nine years. Yet he rallied to get to
the last eight at the Open before it all caught up to him.
"That's the most aggressive I've seen him play this summer.
You know, he came out swinging," said Roddick.
Also falling in Friday's quarter-finals was fellow American
John Isner, a four-set loser to Briton Andy Murray.
"There were a lot of good things," Roddick said about the
U.S. showing at Flushing Meadows
"Men's and women's side. Especially from some of our younger
players," he said, with a nod to Donald Young, who made the
fourth round.
Roddick's futile struggle against the Spaniard silenced the
centre court crowd that usually spur him on.
"It's a bad feeling. You feel helpless," he said. "I think
you'd rather be boo-ed than have silence. It's not fun."
